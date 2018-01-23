It’s National Pie Day Today, Try this if you Like Apple Pie

Not sure exactly where I got this, I think it’s something I picked up while living in the south (Tennessee, Kentucky) but if you like Apple Pie, try melting a slice of American cheese on top or cheddar. It’s amazing. The first time I told a few people about this they thought I was crazy. It’s really good. Carol thinks it came from the “Big Boy” restaurant on Lagrange Road years ago. Either way you should try it. Here’s some Pie Stats from National Today

A survey in honor of this very important and very real holiday asked people to name their favorite type of pie. And here are the results . . .

1. Apple, 19%.

2. Pumpkin, 17%.

3. Chocolate, 16%.

4. Pecan, 13%.

5. Cherry, 8%.

6. Lemon meringue, 6%.

7. Strawberry, 5%.

8. Blueberry, 4%.

The survey also found that if someone is serving pie, 44% buy it from a store . . . 30% buy the crust but make the filling . . . and 26% make it from scratch.