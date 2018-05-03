Did you know it’s National Paranormal Day? I didn’t either so don’t feel bad but it is, so here are some results from a new survey published by National Today. It turns out that this country is WAY more into ghosts than you might guess . . .

Four out of five people believe in ghosts. 45% say they believe even though they’ve never seen one . . . and 35% say they believe BECAUSE they’ve seen one.

90% of people say they’re scared of at least one paranormal phenomenon.

And finally, 4% think their house is haunted.

You can read the whole story at Nationaltoday.com/national-paranormal-day/