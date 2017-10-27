National Guardsmen gets a little help

William Cookson wanted to paint his so he started in on it but start is all he was able to do! You see William is in the Kansas National Guard and right when he thought he could get this project done…. he was Deployed to Kuwait.

Somehow the Chamber of commerce found out about Williams delayed plans and passed his story to the teachers at a technical college near where he lived. The Teachers told their students about William and his service and guess what… All of them wanted to help William out!

Around 40 students showed up at his house with teachers to supervise and painted it for him with the help of local businesses who donated all the supplies they needed.

Why did they do this? According to one student…they wanted to thank him for his service and they had the time.

Get more details about this incredible story and see the students in action at KAKE.com