National Film Registry puts its list for 2017 out

The Library of Congress is out with its National Film Registry for 2017. It’s named 25 films that it ranks as having cultural, social or artistic significance. Some of them are James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Goonies,” “Field of Dreams” from 1989, and the Disney classic “Dumbo” from 1941. Also making the list, “Die Hard,” 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “La Bamba” and “Spartacus,” starring Kirk Douglas. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden tells “Variety” the love affair with motion pictures is a testament to their enduring power to enlighten, inform and inspire.