Best Deals for National Donut Day Today

Friday June 1st is National Donut Day. We thank our friends Karen & Wayne (K&W Bakery) in Coal City & in Wilmington for the reminder! They knew Carol liked Chocolate Cake Donuts and Roy likes Blueberry Donuts. And of course if you haven’t had a Maple Bacon Bar, you haven’t lived Yet!

Here are some deals from some of the National Donut chains from ABC-7 TV

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

Speedway: According to the chain’s Facebook page, Speedy Rewards members get a free doughnut through Sunday with their loyalty card and a coupon available to print or access on the Facebook page. While supplies last.

Every single Walmart in America will give away free doughnuts to customers. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide by the end of the day.

(above) One of the Famous Maple Bacon Bars from K&W Bakery in Coal City & Wilmington