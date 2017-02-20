Naperville Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash In New Lenox

By WJOL News
|
Feb 20, 7:33 AM

A Sunday evening crash takes the life of a motorcyclist from Naperville. The crash happened on the ramp from I-80 to I-355 in New Lenox. Fifty-five year old Reuben Richardson, was driving his motorcycle when he lost control of it on the westbound I-80 ramp to I-355. Illinois State Police reports Richardson, left the roadway and came to rest in a grassy median. He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital but pronounced dead just be before 7pm last night.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined at later date pending police, toxicological and autopsy reports.

The post Naperville Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash In New Lenox appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

