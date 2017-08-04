The traffic citation against the truck driver in Beecher that blew through a stop sign killing a pregnant mother and her 3 young boys has been dismissed. Will County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kathy Hoffmeyer tells the “Patch” that dismissing the initial charge would avoid double jeopardy. Investigators are looking into the 25 year old’s phone records for more serious charges. The name of the driver has been released. Sean B. Woulfe went through a stop sign at Corning Road and Yates Avenue hitting the Schmidt family vehicle, forcing it into a field. Lindsey Schmidt along with her 3 sons, Kaleb, Weston and Owen were killed.

The post Name Of Driver Released Involved In Beecher Crash appeared first on 1340 WJOL.