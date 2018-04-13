My Fan Girl Experience

Hey it’s Jillian!

Like most people, I am huge fan of the show This is Us! I was also a huge fan of the show Gilmore Girls and was always team Jesse! When I found out that Milo Ventimiglia who of course plays Jack on This us Us, was coming to the Comic Convention in Chicago, I was beyond excited! I am not a huge fan of comics, but my 19 year old brother and son are so I was all about making this happen. We went to the Sunday event and I was sooo beyond excited to stand in line for my chance to get up close and personal with one of my favorite actors. I have been blessed to have many opportunities to meet some of my favorite country celebrities etc but this experience was different than anything I went through before. I usually get pretty excited and the adrenaline starts pumping like crazy as I stand in line which was exactly the same in this situation. The difference was that when I walked up to Milo, I was immediately star struck and loss all vocal ability! I was completely speechless and really don’t even remember if I even said hi to him or not. My face became bright red and I became a nervous wreck. I am NEVER speechless like this!

Have you ever experienced anything like this? Did you meet one of your favorite celebrities and completely fan-girl/fan-guy out??