My Daughter is a GENIUS

After three day’s of dealing with a family emergency my daughter came home to a house full of sick kids. You see her sister in-law had come over to help watch my daughters four kids, and brought her three kids along. As life likes to do it picked this week to send them the flu… All of the kids… sick at the same time.

She had just installed new carpet and was afraid she would need to spend more money on cleaning after all of this blew over so, thinking on her feet she ran to the garage, garbed the sheet plastic and the carpet is saved.

GENIUS

I’m so proud of her!

Oh all the little’s are feeling better.

Have your children made you proud lately?