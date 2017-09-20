Must Visit Places in US

Every state has one great attraction, and Great American Country offers a selection for those folks who want to make one more great trip before cold weather sets in.

Some of these are absolute musts that we’ve been lucky enough to visit; Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Disney World, and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Some of these seem pretty interesting like Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Factory in Waterbury, Vermont. It offers 30 minute guided tours along with a full service shop where you can indulge in your favorite flavor or try something new.

Another one we’d like to see is The Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, Connecticut. It was Twain’s home from 1874 to 1891, and is where he composed those great books like “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Prince and the Pauper.”

This is a pretty solid list that Great American Country put together. Check it Out