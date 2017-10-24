This is a MUST for Eric Church Fans!

FILE - In this June 10, 2016 file photo, Eric Church performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Country star Church struggled to hold back tears in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas and debuted a song he wrote in their honor called "Why Not Me." Church was a headliner at the Route 91 Harvest Festival two days before a gunman opened fire on a crowd of thousands Sunday night, Oct. 1, 2017. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

When Eric Church announced 61 Days in Church, a collection of live recordings currently streaming on Apple Music, fans demanded physical releases of the music. On October 27th, demand will be met. 61 Days in Church limited-release will be available as a massive 15-LP boxed set, along with a commemorative tour book and an original poster encased in a custom road case. With the initial shipment on December 15th, fans will receive the road case with the book, poster and the first three LP’s, which will include music from the first 12 shows of Church’s 2017 Holdin’ My Own tour. The remaining 12 pieces of vinyl will be shipped out once a month starting in January of 2018, signing purchasers up for a Church “record club” for the year. Church Choir members, Eric’s die-hard fan club, will exclusively have the option to add-on a t-shirt at no additional charge with their order. The box set will be released direct to consumers and can only be purchased here 61daysinchurch.com.