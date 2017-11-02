Fans came from coast to coast to watch their favorite bands compete in the Nash Next 2017 finale in Nashville on Wednesday night (11/1), but ultimately it was Music City’s own band Radio Romance who was crowned this year’s champion. The event included performances from each of the competition’s Top 10 finalists, with a celebrity judging panel made up of Kix Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Big Machine Label Group president and CEO Scott Borchetta, legendary songwriter Desmond Child and music journalist Cindy Watts.

After getting named this year’s Nash Next champions, Radio Romance took the stage to perform one last song called “Cheap Beer Years.” Before launching into the tune, the band’s front man Sam Hayes talked about what winning the competition means to them:

(Sam Hayes) “Nine years and six month ago we moved to Nashville, Tennessee. This is that stuff that some people only get to dream about. And this is a dream we woke up this morning with, and this is definitely a dream come true when we get to go to bed tonight.”

The 2016 Nash Next winner Todd O’Neill kicked off the show with a performance of his debut single, “Love Again,” with newcomers Delta Rae also on hand to keep the crowd fired up.

Brantley sat on the judging panel via video messaging due to his wife expecting their baby any day now.