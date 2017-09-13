Murder Trial Begins for Crest Hill Man Accused of Killing 89-Year-Old Neighbor
By WJOL News
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 5:24 PM

A man who was arrested in connection with a 2012 murder and arson will now be facing trial. It was in November of 2012 that a fire was seen at a home in the 2300 block of Caton Farm Road. An off-duty fireman passing by the residence entered the home and discovered the body of 89-year-old Dorothy Dumyahn. Dumyahn had been stabbed multiple times according to authorities. An investigation led police to now 53-year-old Bruce Gempel. Gempel was living in the home next to Dumyahn at the time of the murder. It was known that Dumyahn had lent Gempel money prior to her death. He is facing charges of  murder, arson and concealing a homicidal death.

