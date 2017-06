A multi-vehicle crash on I-80 led multiple injuries. It was just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 eastbound, just east of Larkin Avenue that a two vehicles were involved in an accident. One person was airlifted from the scene and several others were transported to a local hospital. The Joliet Fire Department also stated that extrication was needed on the scene.

