Light snow causing icy roads is being blamed for a rough commute for drivers in Will County. All lanes of northbound I-55 was blocked earlier near the Des Plaines River after a three-vehicle crash. There is no word of injuries in any of these crashes. Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time, drive slowly and increase the distance between the car in front.

