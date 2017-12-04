How Much does Santa cost?

If you want to take photos with Santa at the mall, it’s gotten REALLY expensive. According to reports from all around the country, lots of malls are now charging at least $40 or $50 for a few prints . . . and in New York City, some parents are even spending over $300.

The most expensive might be in New York City, where there’s a special studio for Santa photos. The packages start at $135 . . . and if you want any retouching, you’re looking at $325.

Read all about it at moneyish.com

How much did a picture with Santa cost you? Comment Below.