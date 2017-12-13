How Much Would You Pay for Christmas Spirit?

New research into the holiday celebrations explored just what Americans would be willing to pay for Holiday Spirit, if it were an option. The new survey of 2,250 Americans by online review platform Yelp revealed some people would rather have stress-free holidays by paying big bucks to complete their holiday tasks for them. Here are some figures, hey if you are unemployed and looking for work here are some great ideas!
How much would Americans pay
- To have someone put up the holiday decorations around your home for you $143
- To have all your holiday shopping done for you $121
- To have all gifts perfectly wrapped $96
- To feel the holiday spirit/get excited as you did when you were a little kid $259
- To have the entire holiday meal done (ingredients bought, cooked, served up, all the washing up done in your home) $146
- To have all the decorations taken down for you at the end of the holiday $128 More from the NY POST here