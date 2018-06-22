Movies That Open This Weekend

“Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom“ (PG-13) It takes place three years after the last movie, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to the abandoned theme park to rescue the remaining dinosaurs before the island’s dormant volcano erupts and makes their species extinct again. Jeff Goldblum has a cameo as his character from the first two movies, chaos theory expert Dr. Ian Malcolm. Daniella Pineda from “The Detour” is a former Marine working as a vet on the island, and B.D. Wong is also back as geneticist Dr. Henry Wu.

“Boundaries“ (R) A road trip movie starringVera Farmiga as a single mother driving her father across country after he gets kicked out of his nursing home for being a pot dealer. Christopher Plummer plays her dad and Kristen Schaal plays her sister. Peter Fonda and Christopher Lloyd are also in it as his old pot smoking buddies.

“The Catcher Was a Spy“ (R) Paul Rudd stars in this World War II spy thriller as a baseball player recruited by the government to go behind enemy lines, find out if the Nazis have a nuclear bomb, and assassinate their lead scientist before he can develop one. Jeff Daniels is the officer who recruits him, Paul Giamatti is the physicist preparing him for the mission, and Mark Strong is German physicist Werner Heisenberg.

It’s based on the true story of Moe Berg, who spoke seven languages and whose home movies of the Japanese skyline were used to help plan U.S. bombing raids of Tokyo.