Movies Opening This Weekend

1. “Suburbicon“ (R) Trailer- It’s a crime comedy written by the Coen Brothers and directed by George Clooney. The critics can’t stand it, in part because of a subplot involving a black family unfairly harassed after moving into a racist white neighborhood in the 1950s. Matt Damon puts his family at risk by getting mixed up with the mob, which leads to his wife’s death. Then her twin sister moves in to take her place, Matt kills a guy who comes after his kid, and an insurance investigator gets suspicious about the whole mess. Julianne Moore plays the wife and her twin. And Oscar Isaac is the insurance investigator.

2. “Jigsaw“ (R) Trailer The eighth “Saw” movie takes place 10 years after Jigsaw’s death. A series of new murders have the police convinced there’s a copycat killer since the bodies have the same signs as Jigsaw’s victims. Callum Keith Rennie from “Battlestar Galactica” is the lead detective. Tobin Bell returns as Jigsaw, and Laura Vandervoot from “Bitten” and “Smallville” is one of five victims he’s got trapped in a barn.

3. “Thank You for Your Service“ (R) Trailer Miles Teller is a veteran trying to reintegrate himself back into society after serving in Iraq, while helping other members of his unit who are struggling with PTSD and other issues. Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, and Keisha Castle-Hughes are also in it. It’s directed by Jason Hall, the guy who wrote the screenplay for “American Sniper” and features music from Shania Twain.