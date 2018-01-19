Movies Opening This Weekend

1. “12 Strong” Chris Hemsworth leads a Special Forces team into Afghanistan to fight their way to a Taliban stronghold in the days immediately after 9/11. Their target is an Al Qaeda training camp in the country’s fourth largest city.

2. “Forever My Girl” Alex Roe plays a country singer who returns home for a funeral and finds out that he has a daughter with the woman he left at the altar when he left town to start his music career. Jessica Rothe from “Happy Death Day” plays his old flame.

3. “Den of Thieves” Pablo Schreiber from “Orange is the New Black” leads a crew of bank robbers who plan to hit a branch of the Federal Reserve to steal old currency that’s been taken out of circulation. His crew includes 50 Cent and Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr.