Movies Opening This Weekend

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi“ (PG-13) The second movie in the new trilogy is two and a half hours long and picks up with Rey (Daisy Ridley) having used the restored map to track down Luke in his self-imposed exile and ask him to train her. But he’s not as receptive to the idea after seeing her raw power with the Force.

Meanwhile, followers of the Empire who call themselves the First Order are chasing the remnants of the Resistance fleet that’s led by Princess Leia. So Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) take on a mission to try to disable the tracking device.

Benicio Del Toro joins the cast as a codebreaker Finn recruits on a casino planet. Laura Dern is Leia’s second in command and potential successor. And Andy Serkis does the voice and motion capture for Kylo Ren’s master, Supreme Leader Snoke. Obviously, a lot of the movie focuses on Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) and the knowledge that her son turned to the Dark Side and became Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

By the way according to the Guardian, CARRIE FISHER had a full-on affair with HARRISON FORD during the filming of the original “Star Wars”. But she also had a little fun with MARK HAMILL. They didn’t go too far, though. Mark says, quote, “I remember one time . . . I’m sure alcohol was involved . . . we were talking about kissing techniques. I said, ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’

2. “Ferdinand“ (PG) John Cena is Ferdinand in an animated movie based on the classic 1936 children’s book. For anyone who’s forgotten their childhood, it’s about a gentle bull who refuses to change his peaceful ways when he’s captured and sent to fight in a bullfighting ring in Spain. Kate McKinnon is also in it as the “calming goat,” a goat people pair with bulls to keep them calm.

The rest of the voice cast includes Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, and Gabriel Iglesias as hedgehogs, and Peyton Manning and Anthony Anderson as some of the other bulls.