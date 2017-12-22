These Movies Open this Weekend

FATHER FIGURES– Brothers, Kyle and Peter, believe their father died when they were young but after they find out this was a lie, they set out to find their real father.

WHO’S IN IT: Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, J.K. Simmons, Glenn Close, Ving Rhames, June Squibb, Bill Irwin and Christopher Walken

DOWNSiZiNG- A couple join a community of people who have been miniaturized after undergoing a shrinking process.

WHO’S IN IT: Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Jason Sudeikis, Alec Baldwin, and Neil Patrick Harris

PITCH PERFECT 3- The Bellas head overseas to reunite for a USO tour

WHO’S IN IT: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, and Alexis Knapp

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD (Opens Christmas Day) After John Paul Getty III is kidnapped, his mother is desperate to get his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom.

WHO’S IN IT: Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Charlie Plummer, Timothy Hutton, and Romain Duris