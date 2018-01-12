These Movies Open This Weekend

3. “Proud Mary” (R) Taraji P. Henson is a hit woman who leaves a kid an orphan when one of her hits goes wrong, and then vows to protect him, even if that means going up against her own boss. The rest of the cast includes “Lethal Weapon’s” Danny Glover as her boss, and “How to Get Away with Murder’s” Billy Brown as her love interest.

4. “The Post” expands nationwide. (PG-13) Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks risk their careers by publishing top secret government papers to expose a 30-year cover-up about the Vietnam War, even after Nixon had already threatened the “New York Times” for the same thing. It’s directed by Steven Spielberg.