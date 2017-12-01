Movies That Open in Theaters Today

“The Disaster Artist” James Franco directs and stars in a comedy about one of the worst movies ever made. He plays Tommy Wiseau, a guy with a thick European accent who wrote, directed, starred in, and spent millions bankrolling the 2003 cult classic “The Room”. His brother Dave Franco is his co-star, and Seth Rogen plays the script supervisor. Josh Hutcherson and Zac Efron also have cameos in it.

Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” Justin Timberlake plays a lifeguard working the beach at Coney Island in the 1950s. And Jim Belushi is a carousel operator whose estranged daughter asks him to help her hide from the mob. Kate Winslet is Belushi’s wife, and Juno Temple plays his daughter.

“24 Hours to Live” Ethan Hawke is brought back to life by an experimental procedure after a mission goes wrong. He has 24 hours to find the people who betrayed him before his body shuts down. Liam Cunningham from “Game of Thrones” is his old employer, who sends hit squads after Ethan to keep him from taking down the agency.

“Love Beats Rhymes” RZA directs Azealia Banks in her acting debut. She plays a rapper who takes a poetry class where she’s challenged to find some real meaning in her lyrics by moving from rap clubs to poetry slams. Jill Scott plays her teacher. Method Man, Common, and Hana Mae Lee from the “Pitch Perfect” movies are also in it.

“The Tribes of Palos Verdes” Maika Monroe turns to surfing as a way to cope with her life after her parents’ marriage falls apart when they move to a rich California neighborhood. Jennifer Garner and Justin Kirk from “Weeds” play her parents.