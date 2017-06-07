Motorcycle Ride For The Homeless
By WJOL News
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 8:08 AM

Calling on all motorcycle riders. The second annual charity ride for “Heroes for the Homeless” rolls along on Saturday June 24th. The fundraiser will benefit the homeless, veterans, seniors and others in need within our community through programs provided by Catholic Charities. Riders will gather at Skooter’s Roadhouse in Shorewood at 10:30am. The cost is $25 per driver and $15 a passenger. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Visit CatholicCharitiesJoliet.org.

