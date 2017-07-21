Mosquito Samples Test Positive For West Nile Virus in Will County
By WJOL News
|
Jul 21, 2017 @ 8:41 AM

Four mosquito samples have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Joliet, New Lenox and Manhattan.

The Will County Health Department has 12 of these mosquito collection sites, and thus far 63 samples have been tested this year. The four positive samples were discovered from samples collected in late June and July.

The Health Department recommends that you eliminate stagnant water around your home; especially in places such as gutters, flower pots, rain barrels, old tires, and child wading pools. Use insect repellent with DEET when outdoors. Peak mosquito hours are between dusk and dawn.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include a fever, headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash.

 

