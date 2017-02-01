A 35-year-old Morris woman was arrested on Tuesday night after trying to sell Adderall pills from her vehicle. Tammy Fiedler was on Main Street in Braidwood when police, reportedly witnessed what they believed was a drug deal. Fielder was attempting to sell 21 Adderall pills from her pickup truck. She was arrested and the authorities seized the pills. She has been charged with two felonies, one being Possession of a Substance with Intent to Deliver.

The post Morris Woman Arrested for Attempting to Sell Adderall appeared first on 1340 WJOL.