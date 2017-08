WJOL News has learned that the Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts” raffle will not take place tonight due to the lack of a city raffle license. The drawing will take place after city of Morris passes raffle license procedures. It is believed the raffle will take place sometime after labor day. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.

