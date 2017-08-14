There is a chance to win some big money while helping to support your local VFW. A fund raising game called “The Queen of Hearts” currently has a pot of $1,205,650. The winner of the game will pocket 70% of the winnings with 15% going to the Morris VFW and the final 15% percent rolling over into the games next pot when the game restarts. That means the lucky winner will walk away with $843,955. You can buy raffle tickets for an opportunity to pick one of 54 cards from a full deck; jokers included. One person and one card a week is picked from the deck. Only four cards are still in play in the current configuration of the game. For your chance to enter the “Queen of Hearts” game at the Morris VFW you can call 815-942-0605. The Morris VFW Post is located at 309 McKinley Street in Morris, Illinois tickets will be sold today from 12-5:30 pm. This weeks drawing will take place tonight at 6 pm.

The post Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts” Jackpot Over $1 Million appeared first on 1340 WJOL.