Morris VFW Forced to Postpone “Queen of Hearts” Game

The Morris VFW was forced to postpone their “Queen of Hearts” drawing after the Illinois Gaming Commission learned that the city of Morris does not have a procedure to issue licenses for raffle games. The pot for the game had reached $1.59 million by the time the authorities, the VFW and the city had agreed to postpone the game. A Villa Park resident by the name of Kathy Gilroy, who is an anti-gaming advocate, has claimed credit for reporting the VFW to the IGC. WJOL has learned that the Morris City Council will present an ordinance for issuing licenses for raffle games at their first post Labor Day meeting. Follow the passing of ordinance the Morris VFW will be able to hold their drawing the following Monday.

