Morris State Representative Seeks Re-Election in 75th District

State Representative David Allen Welter of Morris announced today that he would be seeking re-election for the 75th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. Before his appointment, and subsequent election, David Allen Welter served as Grundy County Board Chairman, having first been elected to the Grundy County Board at 19 years old.

The 75th District encompasses parts of Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Will County.

