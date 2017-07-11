Morris Police Looking for Woman with Fraudulent Prescriptions
By WJOL News
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 12:18 AM

The Morris Police Department is looking for a woman who attempted to fill fraudulent prescriptions at multiple local businesses. It was on July 3rd, just after 5:30 p.m., that the female in question entered both the Morris Walgreens and Morris Jewel-Osco and attempted to fill the prescriptions in question. The stores questioned the authenticity of the scripts and refused to fill them until the prescription could be confirmed by a doctor. Any with information on the the case is asked to call the Morris Police at 815-941-6283.

