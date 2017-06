The Morris Police Department is attempting to locate missing 17-year-old. Marques Kjellesvik has been missing since Tuesday night. He was last seen at the City of Morris Public Pool. Marques is absent from home without permission. Marques was wearing black pants, a white t-shirt and carrying a black back pack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131.

