Morris City Council Approves Raffle Law Allowing “Queen of Hearts” to Resume

On Tuesday night the Morris City Council approved an ordinance that will allow the Morris VFW to resume the “Queen of Hearts” raffle. The drawing was postponed after it became known that the city of Morris did not have a law on the books allowing raffle drawing, a law which is required by the state. The VFW and the city voluntarily postponed the drawing in order to fall into compliance with state law. The “Queen of Hearts” is a weekly raffle game which currently has a pot of almost $1.6 million. The drawing is expected to take place sometime after the Grundy County Corn Festival in early October. The VFW has also announced that they are working with city to find a location for the drawing as the VFW hall has shown to be insufficient with room for those who wish to attend.

