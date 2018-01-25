Craig Morgan and his family are still dealing with the loss of his son Jerry who died at age 19 2016. His body was recovered from Kentucky Lake in Tennessee after he went missing while tubing with a friend.

“Morgan Family Strong” is centered around Craig and his family. Craig is an Army veteran, family man, country music star and member of the Grand Ole Opry whose 25 Billboard hits include the radio chart-topper “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” The series will follow Craig and his close-knit family (wife Karen, daughter Alexandra, and sons Kyle and Wyatt) at home and on tour as they come together around the heartbreak of losing their son by launching the family’s passion project – Morgan Farms.

Morgan Family Strong premieres March 1 on UP TV.