Monopoly Is Making a New Edition Specifically Designed For Cheaters

If you’ve ever played the board game Monopoly you know games can take almost an entire day. This game almost encourages you to cheat. Well now Hasbro has announced a new version of the game called . . . the Cheaters Edition.

It’s basically the same as regular Monopoly, but it comes with a special deck of “cheat cards.” Everyone pulls one before the game, and they have different challenges including . . .

1. Steal money from the bank.

2. Remove a hotel from someone else’s property.

3. Move another player’s token instead of your own on your turn.

4. Give someone less money than you owe them.

And if you successfully pull off the cheat without getting caught, you get a reward. But if you DO get caught, there are penalties, like going to jail. Monopoly jail, not real jail. It would be pretty extreme if you could get legit arrested for cheating at Monopoly.

Anyway, the Monopoly Cheaters Edition is scheduled to come out in the fall and should cost around $20.