Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland slams ‘pervs’ in Ariel Winter’s defense

Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter play sisters on ABC’s Modern Family, but Hyland proved to be a big sister off screen, too, as she yelled at questionable commenters on one of Winter’s Instagram post Monday.

Winter posted a picture of herself dressed down without makeup, pumping gas, with her arms crossed, with the caption, “Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself.” Some commenters made inappropriate responses referring to Winter’s body, and the possibility she wasn’t wearing a bra.

Hyland, who was hospitalized recently with unspecified health issues, jumped to Winter’s defense. “To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!” Here’s the picture that has been re-posted on Instagram: