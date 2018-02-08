Mister Rogers getting a Forever Stamp
By Carol McGowan
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 9:48 AM

Mister Rogers is getting a Forever Stamp. The U.S. Postal Service plans to dedicate a Forever Stamp to Fred Rogers next month. Rogers was the longtime host of the public television series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” For every program, Rogers would change into his trademark cardigan, sneakers and then introduce the day’s topic. He took his young viewers through many experiences of growing up. He’d delicately cover everything from sharing and friendship to anger, fear and divorce. Rogers died in 2003.

