Missing Frankfort Township Man Found Dead At Abandoned Farm

A Frankfort Township man who was reported missing last week was found dead in rural Will County on Saturday. Daniel S. Delia was found around 3:00pm Saturday at an abandoned farm near the intersection of Manhattan-Monee Road and Kankakee Street. Delia was reported missing by his family on Monday, February 13th. His truck and firearm were also reported missing. Delia’s family also told authorities that he had been recently diagnosed with a terminal illness. It is believed that Delia died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

