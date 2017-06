A Braidwood woman that had been missing since June 12th was found on Friday alive and in good health. 73-year-old Kim Gray was reported missing after she wandered away from her home in Briadwood. Gray was found at the Chicago City Hall although it is unclear how she got to the city. The Braidwood Police were contacted by a social worker in Chicago shortly after 2:00 p.m. and informed of Ms. Gray’s whereabouts.

