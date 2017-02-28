Miss Illinois Talks Tolerance To Joliet Students

By WJOL News
|
Feb 28, 10:58 AM

Miss Illinois was in our WJOL studios Tuesday morning advocating for individuals with disabilities. She’s reading her favorite children’s book “It’s Ok to be Different” by Dr. Seuss at Troy Heritage Elementary school in Joliet. Jaryn Franklin uses Disney character Nemo to talk with students about not bullying others who are different from them. Franklin started volunteering students with disabilities ten years ago.

Franklin’s reign as Miss Illinois ends in June and will retire from pageant work and is a nurse. She has an inspirational message for young people.

To hear the entire interview click below


Comments
