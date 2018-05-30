For the third consecutive year, Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation will be setting up camp at CMA Music Festival in Nashville from June 7-10. Partnering with Nashville Humane Association, MuttNation will have adorable adoptables available each day from11-3pm at the MuttNation rig located inside the Music City Center. Bev Lambert, Miranda’s mom and co-founder of MuttNation Foundation, will be on-site to have photos taken with each adopting family. With MuttNation’s support, more than 100 shelter dogs have been rescued by country music fans at CMA Fest over the past two years.

Miranda said, “MuttNation’s mission is to promote the adoption of shelter pets, spay & neuter, and to let everyone know why these things are so important. Since country music fans are the most passionate people out there, CMA Fest is a great place to accomplish these goals, and it’s the world’s best feeling when you make the perfect match between a rescue and a new owner, knowing it’s creating such an incredible bond that will grow deeper and stronger every day. It just fills my heart with happiness to be part of something so special.” Miranda will auction a guitar with proceeds going to the charity. She took to Instagram to post this:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjXyWsbDQMF/?utm_source=ig_embed