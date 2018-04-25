Miranda Lambert Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer

Miranda Lambert is reportedly dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker. It seems to have started after the Troubadours joined Miranda’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which kicked-off January 18th. Even though Evan was a married man, an insider told “Us Weekly” that they “started spending a lot more time together.” Things moved pretty fast because he filed for divorce on February 16th. His wife, Staci Nelson, filed on February 28th and accused him of “abandonment.” He’s demanding that she provide “strict proof” of that allegation. Either way, it sounds like she’s not taking it well. Their source said, quote “Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce. She was devastated.” She recently split with singer Anderson East, her boyfriend of two years. You can win tickets to see Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, & the Turnpike Troubadours August 25th @ the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park today at 4:30pm with Bossman on Name That Tune.