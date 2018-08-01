Miranda Lambert called out by BF’s Ex-Wife

The wife of Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend is putting her ex on blast by posting a picture of her call log on Instagram. Staci Felkner, who married Evan Felkner in November of 2016, claims that Evan and Miranda (although she never mentions her name) have been calling her nonstop.

“FYI, if you’re crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up,” Staci captioned the photo of her call log. In a second post of a blazing campfire, Staci wrote, “Idaho number is my husband” and the other number “is the person who is tired of him calling home.” Staci has spent a lot of time on social media after the break from her husband, she most recently posted a selfie of her crying after learning that Miranda and Evan’s relationship was official with a caption that read, “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”

For the full story CLICK HERE