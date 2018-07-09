Miranda Lambert breaks silence on Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is finally breaking her silence on her latest project, The Weight of These Wings, and her refusal to do any media to promote the album when it was released back in 2016. She told HITS Daily Double, “I came into (manager) Marion (Kraft’s) office and said, ‘I’m not speaking to anyone until they hear this record.’ It was going to be hell, and I’d already been through hell. It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn’t want to rehash. I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore.”

The album was largely written in the wake of Miranda’s very public split from Blake Shelton and his subsequent romance with The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani.

After the album’s release, Miranda said she relented and decided to speak to the press, but her very first interview put her right back into silent mode. Miranda said, “I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, ‘How do you feel about Gwen?’ I hung up. I told Marion, I just can’t do this. What was in the music was real, and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven’t really. Until now.”

She added, “I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be good anymore. I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life’s work and my life’s story. But there was also relief, I was thankful to let the music do what the music does—and to allow myself that.”

Miranda and Little Big Town kick off their Band Wagon tour on Thursday (July 12th) in Charlotte, NC.

