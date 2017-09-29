Miranda Lambert Annouces “Livin Like Hippies” Tour

MIRANDA LAMBERT is going on tour early next year. She’s calling it the “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour, and if that sounds familiar it’s because it’s a line in the chorus of her song “Highway Vagabond“.

It kicks off January 18th, and runs into late March. Not Chicago dates yet, looks like you’ll have to drive a few hours to see her, the closest dates are March 15th in Des Moines, Iowa and March 16th in St. Louis.

JON PARDI will be on every show, and the other openers include Brent Cobb, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde, and Charlie Worsham. Grab the dates at MirandaLambert.com.