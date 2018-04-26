Miracles do happen…

Today’s feel good story is about a 7 year old boy who finally got to go home thanks to a miraculous transplant! His name is Jay Couch and he was the very first child to undergo a five-organ transplant in a single operation and is now at home recovering! Yes you read that right… he had 5 different organs transplanted at one time! What an incredible story that is. I cant even imagine what his family was feeling prior and then after the surgery! I love hearing stories like these because I strongly believe in the power of prayer and Jay definitely had a lot of people praying for him!

