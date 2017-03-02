Minooka Police Investigating Multiple Bullet Hole Discoveries

The Minooka Police Department is investigating a series of incidents that involves bullet holes being discovered in homes in the Summerfield neighborhood over the last several months. On December 20th, two incidents were reported from neighboring residents who found bullet holes in the rear of their homes. Then on February 20th, an incident was reported from a resident, who after coming home from the weekend, found a bullet had entered their home. The preliminary investigation led officers to speak with farmers and residents along Ridge Road, Wildy Road and County Line Road. Chief of Police Justin Meyer has informed the Minooka Village Board that he has contacted the Sheriff of Kendall County to assist and to share information as the Sheriff’s department is investigating a report of a pool being shot in the unincorporated area of Minooka. Anyone with information on any of the incidents are asked to contact the Minooka Police Department at 815-467-2298.

