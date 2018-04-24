Midway & O’Hare to add Unlimited Wi-Fi

If you’ve ever been stuck at one of our airports for any length of time, here’s some good news. O’Hare and Midway international airports will now be providing free unlimited Wi-Fi. The Chicago Department of Aviation says the airports previously provided free Wi-Fi with a 30 minute limit. Passengers will now have access to unlimited Wi-Fi — plus streaming capabilities — with rolling ads every 45 minutes. It seems like free unlimited wi-fi would be already in place but it’s not…at least until now. Here’s the full story from WGN-TV.