Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns, Dangerous Minds) opens up in a New York Times interview about why she took a break from acting. Also in the interview she reveals that she without a doubt would’ve suited up for a stand alone “Catwoman” movie. But did Warner Bros. drop the ball back in 1992? We got a Catwoman movie with Halle Berry in 2004, but it didn’t fair well with Critics and fans alike. Should they reboot it like they’re doing everything else or just leave the catwoman character alone?